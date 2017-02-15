SolGen Calida nais ibasura ang kaso vs Napoles INQUIRER.net

HINILING ng Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) na ibasura ang kaso laban sa tinaguriang pork barrel queen na si Janet Lim Napoles kaugnay ng kasong serious illegal detention na inihain laban sa kanya ng pinsan at whistleblower na si Benhur Luy.

Ito’y matapos maghain ang OSG sa pamumuno ni Solicitor General Jose Calida ng “manifestation in lieu of rejoinder” noong Enero 11 sa Court of Appeals na kung saan inirerekomenda niya na ipawalangsala si Napoles sa kasong kinakaharap.

Tumatayong state witness si Luy sa mga kasong plunder laban kay Napoles.

Nauna nang sinintensiyahan ng isang Makati trial court si Napoles ng 40 taong pagkakabilanggo matapos umanong ipiit si Luy sa isang retreat house at sa kanyang bahay mula Disyembre 2012 hanggang Marso 2013. Kasalukuyang nakakulong si Napoles sa Correctional Institution for Women sa Mandaluyong City.

