Anak ni Ogie manang-mana sa kataklesahan ng nanay

LEILA Alcasid had it coming.

Although she did it without condescension, siyempre ay maiimbiyerna talaga ang fans ni Regine Velasquez dahil tinawag niya itong “my PA for the day” bilang caption sa Instagram photo nilang dalawa.

Ayun, na-bash tuloy siya nang husto because of her seeming lack of tact.

Clueless ang anak ni Ogie Alcasid na marami ang nagmamahal sa Songbird kaya naman hindi nila nagustuhan ang caption ng dalaga. Siyempre nga naman, tinitingalang singer si Regine tapos tatawagin mong PA. Para sa Regine fans, isa iyong pagmamaganda, isang pang-ookray.

To the rescue naman si Regine who didn’t feel offended at all. Mukhang nagmana si Leila ng kataklesahan sa kanyang madir, ha.