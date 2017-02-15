Madramang life story ni Ken Chan tampok sa Tunay Na Buhay Bandera

TAMPOK si Kapuso heartthrob Ken Chan ngayong Miyerkules sa Tunay Na Buhay. Isa si Ken sa mga youngstar na laging napapanood noon sa Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman. Pero gumawa siya ng pangalan nang masungkit niya ang challenging title role sa Destiny Rose. Ngayong taon, isa na siya sa mga tinitiliang bida ng teleseryeng Meant To Be, bilang isa sa mga leading man ni Barbie Forteza. Isa rin siya sa bagong hosts ng GMA News TV show na Day Off. Ken Steven Angeles Chan ang tunay na pangalan ni Ken. Kapampangan ang nanay niya samantalang pure Chinese naman ang kanyang tatay. May kaya raw sila dati pero dahil sa pagkakasakit ng kanyang ama ay kinailangan ni Ken na huminto ng pag-aaral at magtrabaho para matulungan ang kanyang pamilya. Samahan si Rhea Santos na mas kilalanin pa si Ken at alamin ang kanyang mga pinagdaanan sa Tunay Na Buhay ngayong Miyerkules, pagkatapos ng Saksi sa GMA 7.

