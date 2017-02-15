Ending ng ‘Alyas Robin Hood’ ni Dingdong pasabog Bandera

MALAPIT nang matapos ang GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood na pinagbibidahan ni Dingdong Dantes kasama sina Megan Young at Andrea Torres. At promise ng Kapuso Primetime King marami pang kaabang-abang na eksena ang mapapanood sa mga susunod na episode ng ARH, lalo na ang kanilang finale. Mas maaaksiyon at madadramang tagpo ang masasaksihan ng mga loyal viewers ng serye kaya huwag na huwag na raw kayong bibitiw sa pagtutok sa Alyas Robin Hood. Siyemre, malapit n’yo nang malaman kung kanino mapupunta si Pepe (Dingdong), kay Venus (Andrea) ba o kay Sarri (Megan). May idea na kami kung sino ang magwawagi sa puso ni Pepe pero siyempre, hintayin na lang natin ang ending ng serye para mas exciting! Napapanood pa rin ang Alyas Robin Hood after Encantadia. Speaking of Dingdong, ngayong darating na Sabado na mapapanood ang pilot episode ng bagong crime docu-drama program ng GMA 7 na Case Solved after Eat Bulaga. Saksihan ang unang kasong tinutukan ng programa na siguradong makakapagbigay ng aral at legal na kaalaman sa bawat Pilipino.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.