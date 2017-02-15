Teleserye nina Shaina at Carlo pinababantayan sa MTRCB

SIGURADONG binabantayan ng MTRCB ang bagong afternoon series ng ABS-CBN na The Better Half. Nag-trending agad ang pilot episode nito dahil sa maiinit na eksena ng mga bidang sina Shaina Magdayao at Carlo Aquino.

In fairness, puring-puri ng mga manonood at ng netizens ang dalawang Kapamilya stars dahil sa makatotohanan nilang pagganap sa unang episode pa lang ng The Better Half.

Pero meron din namang nagsabi na medyo sexy at daring ang nasabing serye para sa timeslot nito sa hapon kaya nanawagan ang ilang viewers na kailangang tutukan ng MTRCB ang serye para ma-monitor ang mga eksenang “pang-adults” na ang tema.

Samantala, kasama rin sa serye ang magaling na aktres na si Denise Laurel. Matagal-tagal ding napahinga sa paggawa ng teleserye si Denise, ang huli pa niyang programa ay ang Nasaan Ka Ng Kailangan Kita two years ago.

Naging sentro ng intriga si Denise last year nang aminin nitong naghiwalay na sila ng kanyang ex-fiancé, ang basketball player na si Sol Mercado. Sa presscon kamakailan ng The Better Half, sinabi ni Denise na wala pa siyang oras ngayon para sa lovelife.

“As an actress, I can’t really focus on my personal life right now. And actually, ayoko rin ma-focus sa personal life ko right now so I’m really drowning myself in this and trying to break ‘yung manhid na nararamdaman ko kasi ‘pag actress tayo, kailangan you have to have your emotions with you.

“If I would ever have a better half again, I don’t know. Tingnan natin kung anong gusto ng Diyos. Dati, masaya rin ako kasi buo ako and then I became a better half and now I’m trying to figure out how to become whole again,” anang aktres.

Bakit nga ba sila nag-break ni Sol? “We were together for a long time. It was just towards the end there na medyo naging rocky kasi we do deeply care for each other and we did really see a whole life together so it’s a big life change.

“It’s not ‘sawaan.’ It’s just that he made this decision so, yeah (si Sol ang nakipaghiwalay) but like I said, it was a series towards the end there, on and off but then the final word was really from him but we are friends and everything is peaceful. In fact, he hung out with my son last night.”

Posible pa bang magkabalikan sila ng kanyang dating boyfriend? “Naku, I don’t know. Manhid na manhid ako. I’m so focused on this project and really trying to be the actress that I used to be.”