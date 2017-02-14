Hirit ni GMA dagdag na tax exemption sa nag-aalaga ng magulang

Habang naghahanap ng dagdag na pondo ang Duterte government, ipinanukala naman ni House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ang dagdag na tax exemption sa mga nag-aalaga ng kanilang matatandang magulang.

Sinabi ni Arroyo, dating pangulo at kongresista ngayon ng Pampanga, na kapuri-puri ang mga anak na nag-aalaga ng kanilang mga magulang kahit na may sarili ng pamilya ang mga ito.

“One praiseworthy Filipino value is devotion to family ties. Married children take care of their parents by supporting them during their twilight years as an act of gratitude for all pains and sacrifices. Thus, it is not surprising to see family members who provide their aging parents a wide array of assistance from medications, adult healthcare and in some cases, medical procedures,” ani Arroyo.

Sa ilalim ng House bill 1522 na akda ni Arroyo, bibigyan ng dagdag na P25,000 tax exemption ang mga nagbabayad ng buwis na nag-aalaga ng kanilang mga magulang.

Kailangan naman na ang magulang na inaalagaan ay lagpas na sa 60 taong gulang at walang napagkukuhanan ng ikabubuhay.

“Granting additional exemption for those taking care of their elderly parents is geared towards relieving them from tax burden and at the same time allowing them to save money which can be used to meet the nutrition, education, medicines and other basic needs of other dependents.”