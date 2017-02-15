‘Best friend’ sa Viral tv ad may asawa’t anak na Bandera



MAY asawa’t anak na pala ang commercial model na si Mark Joseph Tam, ang biglang-sikat na “bestfriend” sa viral TV commercial ng isang fastfood chain. Sa panayam ng Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho last Sunday, inamin ni MJ na pamilyado na siya, “Sa totoo lang, mayroon na akong asawa at anak. At talagang nagulat sila, mixed emotions kasi ngayon lang nangyari sa amin ito.” Na-shock daw talaga siya sa bilis ng mga pangyayari, “Nagulat ako kasi hindi ko akalain na ganu’n ka-bilis mag-viral ang video.”

Paano ba siya na-discover bilang commercial model? “Yung agent ko kasi may shoot sila sa school namin. Nakatambay lang ako dun, nanonood ng shoot nila, inapproach niya ako kung pwede akong kuning model. Du’n na nag-start.” Ngayong sikat na siya, may plano ba siyang pasukin ang mundo ng showbiz? “Hindi ko pa pinag-iisipan ‘yan. “Kasi nabigla pa ako ngayon, e, hindi pa nagsi-sink in sa akin. Bahala na kung ano ang kalalabasan nito. Tinanong din si MJ kung ano ang maipapayo niya sa mga lalaking martir tulad ng karakter niya sa nasabing TV ad na na-friendzone ng kanilang girl friend, “Kung sino man ang darating sa inyo, mas hihigitan pa niya ang pagmamahal na inalay niyo sa mga best friend niyo.”

