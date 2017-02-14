Sombero nangakong sasabihin ang lahat sa Senado kaugnay ng P50-M bribery scandal INQUIRER.net

NANGAKO si dating police colonel Wenceslao “Wally” Sombero na sasabihin ang lahat sa pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay ng P50 milyong suhulan matapos namang dumating sa bansa.

Dumating kahapon si Sombero sa bansa matapos manggaling sa Canada, matapos magbanta ang Senado na siya ay iko-contempt matapos mabigong humarap sa isinagawang mga pagdinig ng Senado.

“Sa ngayon wala pa kaming pinaguusapan na immunity kasi wala akong nakikita na malaking kaso, ang sabi – corruption, bribery, walang ganun. Kinlear na ako ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II), there is no corruption, only perception,” sabi ni Sombero.

Itinanggi ni Sombero na nagsimula ang suhulan sa City of Dreams (COD).

Sa isang pulong noong Nobyembre, nagpakilala si Sombero kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II bilang kinatawan ng online gaming tycoon na si Jack Lam.

Si Sombero rin ang nakipagpulong sa mga dating opisyal ng immigration na sina Al Argosino at Michael Robles kung saan iniabot ang P50 milyon. Ibinulsa niya P2 milyon, na kaslaunan ay isinoli sa mga otoridad.

Idinagdag ni Sombero na hanga siyang humarap sa Senado bukas.

“I will just be choosing to answer some questions that will not incriminate me, I will invoke my right,” sabi ni Sombero.

