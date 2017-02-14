Temperatura sa Baguio City bumaba sa 8 degrees Celsius Inquirer

BAGUIO CITY–Ito ang lamig na hindi inaasahan ng mga residente. Nagising ang mga estudyante at mga manggagawa sa kakaibang lamig na naging dahilan para maging mahirap para sa kanila ang bumangon at maligo. Bumaba ang temperatura sa 8 degrees Celsius ngayong araw mula sa 9.4 degrees kahapon. Ito na ang pinakamababang temperatura na naitala ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station sa Baguio City simula noong Enero 18, 2014 kung saan naitala ang temperatura sa 8.1 degrees, sabi ni Aljon Tamondong, weather observer sa Baguio City. Pinayuhan niya ang mga residente at turista na tiyakin na maiinitan ang katawan para makaiwas sa sakit sa harap naman ng patuloy na pagbaba ng temperatura. Naitala noong Enero 15, 2009 ang pinakamababang temperatura sa Baguio City matapos itong umabot sa 7.5 degrees. Idinagdag ni Tamondong na posibleng mahigitan ito ng temperatura ngayong taon dahil na rin sa cold front.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.