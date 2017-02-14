I work hard and my relationship was never about money!– Daniel

MAINIT pa ring pinag-uusapan ngayon sa apat na sulok ng showbiz at social media ang biglaang break-up nina Erich Gonzales at Daniel Matsunaga.

Isa sa mga sinasabing rason ng hiwalayan ay may konek daw sa usaping pera. Kalat na kalat na ang chika na nagkaroon daw ng matinding away ang magdyowa dahil sa problema sa pera. Pati ang kapatid ni Daniel na si Vanessa ay nakisawsaw na at ipinagtanggol ang aktor sa chikang ginamit at pinerahan lang nito si Erich.

Kamakailan, nagsalita muli ang Kapamilya actress dahil na rin sa pakikialam ni Vanessa at nagbanta na ibabandera niya ang lahat ng dahilan kung bakit sila naghiwalay ni Daniel.

Kahapon, sa Instagram account ng Brazilian-Japanese model-actor, ipinagtanggol nito ang sarili sa mga nagsasabing mukha siyang pera at ginamit lang niya si Erich.

Ipinagdiinan ng binata na hindi pera ang rason ng break-up nila ng ex-GF, “My relationship was never about money…I always worked really hard to have what I have today and thank God my life is NOT based around money.”

“I have respect for myself and I don’t depend on anybody to earn anything cause everything that I have comes from the Lord.

“Do not judge without knowing what happened. God bless you, guys!” ang pahayag pa ni Daniel.

Meron ding dalawang bashers ang sinagot ng aktor dahil sa mga kanegahang ipinost ng mga ito sa IG. Sabi ni Daniel, huwag daw basta maniniwala sa mga nababasa nila sa social media dahil hindi naman lahat ng naka-post doon ay totoo.