SWS: Mga Pinoy naniniwala na gaganda ang buhay ngayong taon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Maraming Filipino ang naniniwala na magiging maganda ang 2017 sa kanilang buhay, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station.

Nagsabi ang 48 porsyento na magiging maganda ang kanilang buhay sa susunod na 12 buwan at tatlong porsyento naman ang nagsabi na hindi.

Ginawa ang survey mula Disyembre 3-6 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents.

Mas mataas ito kumpara sa survey noong Setyembre kung saan 46 porsyento ang nagsabi na magiging maganda at tatlong porsyento ang hindi.

Nagsabi naman ang 51 porsyento na magiging maganda ang ekonomiya ng bansa sa susunod na 12 buwan at walang porsyento ang naniniwala na hindi.

Sa survey noong Setyembre, 53 porsyento ang nagsabi na gaganda at siyam na porsyento ang hindi.

Sa nakaraang 12 buwan, nagsabi naman ang 37 porsyento na gumanda ang kanilang buhay at 21 porsyento ang hindi.

Sa mas naunang survey, nagsabi ang 36 porsyento na gumanda ang kanilang buhay at 17 porsyento ang hindi.

Unang nailathala ang resulta ng survey sa Business World, ang media partner ng SWS.

