Plunder vs ex-Pagcor officials iniumang ng Kamara By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Ikinokonsidera ng liderato ng Kamara de Representantes ang paghahain ng plunder complaint laban sa mga dating opisyal ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., sa Office of the Ombudsman.

Kasabay nito ay sinabi ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na kasali pa rin ang plunder sa listahan ng mga maaaring parusahan ng kamatayan kapag naisabatas ang panukala.

“Baka puwede nating pag-aralan na puwede tayong maging complainant sa Ombudsman,” ani Alvarez. “Definitely plunder yun, ang laki ng halaga ng pera na nilustay nila, pera ng gobyerno.”

Sinabi ni Alvarez na mayroong mga nakitang anomalya sa pinasok na kasunduan ni dating PAGCOR chairman Cristino Naguiat at mga miyembro ng board at ang mga opisyal ng Office of the Government Corporate Counsel at ang casino developer na Vanderwood Management Corp.

Punto ni Alvarez mayroong direktiba ang Commission on Audit na itigil ang kasunduan dahil hindi umano ito sang-ayon sa Government Procurement law at lugi ang gobyerno sa kasunduan.

“Ano bang pumasok na mananap (insekto) sa utak nyo? At pumasok kayo sa ganitong lease agreement na dehado sa gobyerno. Binayaran nyo sila ng P234 million para sa hangin?” tanong ni Alvarez.

Noong Hulyo 2015 ay pumasok sa lease agreement ang Vanderwood at Pagcor. Binayaran ng Pagcor ang VMC ng P234 milyon para sa isang taong renta at anim na buwang security deposit.

Ayon kay Alvarez ang VMC ay isa lamang sub-lessee ng ari-arian na pinarerentahan nito at ang orihinal na may-ari ay ang Manila City government. Ang pinarentahan ay ang dating Army and Navy Club sa Roxas Boulevard.

Pinarentahan ng Manila government ang ari-arian sa Ocenaville Hotel and Spa Corp., na nagparenta naman ng bahagi nito sa VMC.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.