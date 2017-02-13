Ultra lotto 3 beses na ang bola, P168M jackpot bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Gagawin ng tatlong beses ang bola ng Ultra Lotto 6/58.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, mula sa bola tuwing Biyernes at Linggo, bobolahin na rin ang Ultra Lotto tuwing Martes.

Sisimulan ito ngayong araw at ang jackpot prize ay inaasahang aabot sa P168 milyon matapos na hindi tamaan ang premyo noong Linggo.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P280,000 ang dalawang mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero.

Tig-P2,740 naman ang napanalunan ng 401 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik naman ang P20 taya ng 9,285 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

