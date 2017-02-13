Cedric Lee tetestigo sa pagdinig By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Haharap ang negosyanteng si Cedric Lee sa Sandiganbayan Third Division upang ipagtanggol ang kanyang sarili laban sa kasong graft at malversation na kinakaharap nito.

Kasama si Lee sa lineup ng defense witness sa Pre-trial Order na inilabas ng korte.

Kasama niya sa kaso si dating Mariveles Mayor Angel Peliglorio Jr., ng Bataan na tetestigo rin sa kaso.

Itinakda ang pagdinig sa Pebrero 21 at 22 at binigyan ng dalawang araw ang prosekusyon kada buwan mula Marso hanggang Setyembre upang makapagpresinta ng mga testigo at ebidensya.

Dalawapu’t limang testigo ang ihaharap ng prosekusyon. Si Peliglorio ay siyam ang testigo kasama ang kanyang sarili at si Lee ay tatlo.

Ang mga akusado ay nakalaya matapos na maglagak ng P40,000 sa kasong malversation at P30,000 sa kasong graft. Naghain ang dalawa ng not guilty plea.

Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng P23.4 milyong pondo na ibinayad ng munisipyo sa Izumo Contractors Inc., na pagmamay-ari ni Lee, para sa pagpapatayo ng palengke na hindi naitayo.

Inutang ng munisipyo ang ipinambayad sa Land Bank of the Philippines.

Sa kanyang depensa, sinabi ni Lee na binayaran ang kanyang kompanya para sa“hydrological/geological studies, architectural design, detailed engineering design, soil sampling, topography profiling, bankable comprehensive feasibility study and other related expenses” at hindi sa pagpapatayo ng palengke.

Ang pre-instruction studies ay ibinigay umano nito sa munisipyo pero ang sumunod na namuno sa munisipyo ay hindi itinuloy ang proyekto.

