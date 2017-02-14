NCAA volleyball title target iuwi ng ArellanoPhoto By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro Ngayon (Philsports Arena) 12 n.n. Lyceum vs Perpetual Help (juniors) 3:30 p.m. San Sebastian vs Arellano (women’s) ISA ang inaasahang masasaktan habang isa ang mabibigyan ng katuwaan sa Araw ng mga Puso sa salpukan ngayon ng Arellano University at San Sebastian College-Recoletos para sa korona sa do-or-die Game 3 ng 92nd NCAA women’s volleyball tournament sa Philsports Arena, Pasig City. Isang panalo na lamang ang kailangan ng Arellano para iuwi ang ikalawa nitong korona sa pinakamatagal na liga ng mga kolehiyo sa bansa habang dalawang panalo naman para sa naunang tumuntong sa kampeonato na San Sebastian. Ito ang naging sitwasyon sa pagitan ng Lady Chiefs at Lady Stags matapos ang resulta ng unang dalawang laro sa kampeonato. Una munang magsasagupa ganap na alas-12 ng tanghali ang Lyceum of the Philippines University at ang nagtatanggol na kampeon na University of Perpetual Help para sa korona ng juniors division bago sundan ng krusyal na labanan sa ganap na alas-3:30 ng hapon ng Arellano at San Sebastian. Pilit kukumpletuhin ng Lady Chiefs ang posibleng pagduplika ng kasaysayan sa volleyball sa pagwalis nito ng kampeonato kontra sa dating tatlong beses tataluning Lady Stags kahit pa namimighati ang coach nito na si Obet Javier dahil sa pagkawala ng kanyang asawa na nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa.

