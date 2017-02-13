4 rebelde patay sa engkuwentro sa Masbate By John Roson Bandera

Apat na hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang napatay at sari-saring mataas na kalibreng baril ang narekober nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang rebeldeng grupo sa Aroroy, Masbate, Lunes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Naganap ang sagupaan dakong alas-6:30 sa Brgy. Pangle, sabi ni Capt. Joash Pramis, ng Army 9th Infantry Division. Nagsasagawa ng combat operation ang Army 2nd Infantry Battalion sa naturang lugar nang makasagupa ang aabot sa 20 kasapi ng NPA, sabi ni Pramis sa ulat na ipinadala sa mga reporter. Umabot sa 20 minuto ang palitan ng putok, at pagkatapos ay narekober ng mga kawal ang bangkay ng apat na rebelde, aniya. Nakarekober din ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan ng dalawang M14 rifle, dalawang M16 rifle, isang M203 grenade launcher, improvised explosive device, hand grenade, rifle grenade, detonating switch, limang bandoleer, dalawang handheld radio, at mga subersibong dokumento, ani Pramis. Nagpakalat na ng tauhan ang 2nd IB para tugisin ang ibang rebelde, na umatras patungo sa iba-ibang direksyon matapos ang engkuwentro, aniya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.