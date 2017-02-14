TNT hihirit ng 3-1 lead vs SMB

Laro Ngayon (Mall of Asia Arena)

7 pm. TNT KaTropa vs San Miguel Beer

PILIT na lalapit ang TNT KaTropa sa isang silya sa kampeonato sa paghahangad nito sa krusyal na ikatlong panalo kontra sa defending champion San Miguel Beer sa Game Four ng kanilang 2017 PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinals series ngayong alas-7 ng gabi sa Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Inagaw ng Tropang Texters ang 2-1 bentahe sa kanilang serye matapos itala ang ikalawang sunod na panalo kontra Beermen upang mangailangan na lamang ng dalawang panalo na pilit nitong aabutin sa muling pagsagupa nito sa inaasahang gaganti na San Miguel Beer.

Sinandigan ng Tropang Texters ang beterano na si Danny Seigle sa panalo nito sa Game Three kung saan dalawang beses nitong sinupalpal ang three-time PBA Most Valuable Player na si June Mar Fajardo para itulak ang TNT sa 98-92 pagwawagi noong Linggo ng gabi.

Hindi lamang natulungan ni Seigle na ibigay ang panalo sa Tropang Texters kundi nagtala rin siya ng dalawang pagsupalpal tungo sa isa pang karangalan sa liga bilang ika-49 PBA player na nakaabot sa 300 career blocks.

“I guess it gives me a little more special because June Mar is the biggest guy in the league. I always said I’m a self-proclaimed underrated big,” sabi lamang ng 40-anyos na si Seigle.

“It’s also another milestone that I guess I can look back and be proud of,” sabi pa ni

Seigle. “I’m not always known for my defense. It’s mostly on my offense but I wish I could look back that I did that.”