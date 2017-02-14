Quantcast

Gerald ine-enjoy ang bawat minutong kasama si Bea

By

12:15 am | Tuesday, February 14th, 2017

bea alonzo at gerald anderson
GERALD Anderson, it seems, is not yet ready to make formal his relationship with A Love To Last star Bea Alonzo.
When asked kung gagawin na niyang pormal ang relasyon nila, Gerald said, “Oo naman. I mean, sanay na siguro kayo sa akin. Napaka-private na tao ko. Pagdating sa relationship hindi naman ako masyadong open pa. Kung naging kami oo naman, bakit ko  naman itatago ‘yon.”
Nang matanong siya kung ini-enjoy niya ang moment nila ni Bea, say ng binata, “Isa lang ang na-realize ko – kailangan mong i-enjoy ang moment, eh. Kumbaga, ako isip ako nang isip dati kaya ako nai-stress kapag iniinterbyu ako.
“Iniisip ko kung ano ang dapat kong sabihin. Iniisip ko, pagsisisihan ko ba ito o hindi? Ini-enjoy ko ito. Ini-enjoy ko bawa’t minuto. Kung mali man, sorry pero ini-enjoy ko lang,” he added.
So, does that mean ini-enjoy niya ang moments niya kay Bea?
“In general. Ngayon, walang biro, ini-enjoy kong kausap ka,” say niya kay katotong Rey Pumaloy. Ganon?
Nakausap ng press si Gerald sa Star Magic Thanksgiving party last Sunday to mark its 25th anniversary. The star-studded party was attended by Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Jericho Rosales, Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Julia Barretto, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, among others.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1
    bandera-1
    bandera-1

Advertisement