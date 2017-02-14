Gerald ine-enjoy ang bawat minutong kasama si Bea

GERALD Anderson, it seems, is not yet ready to make formal his relationship with A Love To Last star Bea Alonzo.

When asked kung gagawin na niyang pormal ang relasyon nila, Gerald said, “Oo naman. I mean, sanay na siguro kayo sa akin. Napaka-private na tao ko. Pagdating sa relationship hindi naman ako masyadong open pa. Kung naging kami oo naman, bakit ko naman itatago ‘yon.”

Nang matanong siya kung ini-enjoy niya ang moment nila ni Bea, say ng binata, “Isa lang ang na-realize ko – kailangan mong i-enjoy ang moment, eh. Kumbaga, ako isip ako nang isip dati kaya ako nai-stress kapag iniinterbyu ako.

“Iniisip ko kung ano ang dapat kong sabihin. Iniisip ko, pagsisisihan ko ba ito o hindi? Ini-enjoy ko ito. Ini-enjoy ko bawa’t minuto. Kung mali man, sorry pero ini-enjoy ko lang,” he added.

So, does that mean ini-enjoy niya ang moments niya kay Bea?

“In general. Ngayon, walang biro, ini-enjoy kong kausap ka,” say niya kay katotong Rey Pumaloy. Ganon?

Nakausap ng press si Gerald sa Star Magic Thanksgiving party last Sunday to mark its 25th anniversary. The star-studded party was attended by Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Jericho Rosales, Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Julia Barretto, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, among others.