Janine: Mahirap naman ma-compare sa lola ko!

LUMU-LOTLOT de Leon ang acting ni Janine Gutierrez sa bagong GMA afternoon series na Legally Blind, ayon sa tiyuhin niyang director ng programa na si Ricky Davao. Nang tanungin namin si Janine kung ilang percent na Lotlot de Leon at ilang percent na Nora Aunor ang acting niya sa series, tugon niya, “Tito Jun naman. Puwede po bang Moching (Ramon Christpher Gutierrez, daddy niya)? Charot! Ha! Ha! Ha!” Sabi ni direk Ricky, more on Lotlot daw ang acting niya lalo na sa boses niya na kuhang-kuha sa ina. “Mahirap namang ma-compare sa lola ko. Kahit sino naman pong artista. Ang pinaka-idol ko talaga naman sa totoo, si Mama, lalo na pagdating sa drama dahil napakahusay niyang artista. “Sa kanya rin ako nagpapatulong dahil napaka-straight forward niya kung maganda ang ginaw ako, kung kulang pa, kung hindi maganda. Kaya masuwerte rin ako na natatanungan ko siya ng mga tanon,” rason ni Janine. Sa LB, first time niyang makasama ni Lauren Young. Alam ng marami na bago naging girlfriend si Janine ni Elmo Magalona, unang naging GF si Lauren ng aktor. “Alam ko namang magaling na artista si Lauren. Kaya nang sinabi sa akin na magsasama kami, sige, game! “At actually, siguro mas makakatulong nga kung hindi kami magkakasundo or medyo awkward kami kasi ganoon ang role namin. Pero fortunately, magkasundo pala kami sa totoong buhay. At medyo pareho kami ng mga hilig,” sabi ng young actress. Pareho talaga pati sa boyfriend, huh! “Ha! Ha! Ha! Ang sinasabi ko lang, Tito Jun, it wouldn’t help kung hindi kami magkasundo. Pero we get along and I’m glad we’re working together. So I’m happy na magkapatid kami,” katwiran niya. Ready na ba siya sa sampal ni Lauren? “Opo,” saka tanong kay direk Ricky ng, “Direk makakasampal din ba ako sa kanya? Wala pa naman po.” Kasama rin sa Legally Blind sina Mikael Daez, Rodjun Cruz, Marc Abaya at marami pang iba.

