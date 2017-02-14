Pamilya ni Bistek nagluluksa sa pagkamatay ng ama By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGLULUKSA ngayong Araw ng mga Puso, ang Bautista family sa pagyao ng actor-director na Butch Bautista, ama nina Mayor Herbert, Konsehal Hero at Harlene. Damay ang nakatakdang bakasyon ni Mayor HB na balitang sasamahan si Kris Aquino sa ibang bansa. Bilang panganay, kailangan harapin muna niya ang mga taong makikiramay sa kanilang pamilya. Naging artista muna si direk Butch bago pinasok ang pagdidirek. Isa siya sa members ng grupong nakilala bilang Lo Waist Gang. Naging kaibigan niya si Fernando Poe, Jr. Nu’ng hindi na maging aktibo sa pag-arte, nakilala si Tito Butch sa tawag sa kanyang Scarf na trademark niya sa pananamit. Mas ma-PR man sa press ang yumao niyang asawa na si Mommy Baby, tutok naman si Tito Butch noon sa career ng mga anak. Ang aming pakikiramay sa pamilya Bautista. Sa Loyola Commonwealth nakalagak ang labi ni Tito Butch.

