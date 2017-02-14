Aktres Dedma Queen, walang pakisama sa mga kapitbahay By Cristy Fermin Bandera

WALANG pakisama kung ilarawan ng kanilang mga ka-subdivision ang pamilya ng isang young actress. Kasama niya sa bahay ang kanyang ama at mga kapatid. Matagal na silang nakatira sa nasabing lugar pero kahit minsan ay hindi dumadalo sa mga selebrasyon sa subdivision ang young female personality. Ang palaging katwiran ng kanyang mga kapatid, “Palagi siyang busy. Parang hindi na siya nagpapahinga, parang puro trabaho na lang ang inaatupag niya,” paliwanag ng isang source. Kapag nagpapatawag ng meeting ang homeowners association ng subdivision ay hindi rin dumadalo ang kanyang ama at mga kapatid. Dahil wala sila ay pinadadalhan na lang ang pamilya ng mga naging desisyon sa natapos na meeting. Kuwento ng aming impormante, “Wala silang pakialam. Ang katwiran nila, basta nakapagbabayad sila ng association fees, e, okey na ‘yun. Kahit minsan, hindi sila nagpunta sa kahit anong celebration ng mga homeowners. “Ewan kung gusto nilang mamuhay nang sila-sila lang. Parang wala silang pakialam sa mga ka-subdivision nila. Malayo tuloy ang loob sa kanila ng mga kapitbahay nila! “Ano ba naman ang once a year lang na pakikipag-PR sa mga homeowners? Para kahit paano naman, e, magkakakilala sila? Wala ‘yun sa vocabulary ng family ng young actress,” sabi ng aming source. Pati ba sa kanyang personal life ay ganu’n din ang ugali ng young actress? Palagi siyang bumibida sa mga blind items, papalapit pa lang ang makikipag-selfie sa kanya ay nanghahaba na ang kanyang nguso, nakasimangot na agad siya. “Nakikita lang na dumadaan sa subdivision ang van niya, ganu’n lang! Pero ‘yung makita siya ng mga tagaroon? No way! Palagi nga kasi siyang busy kahit wala naman siyang project sa mother network niya! “Ano ‘yun? Kinikimkim na lang ng mga taga-subdivision ang inis nila sa peborit young actress n’yo, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday?” pagtatapos ng aming impormante.

