Gera kontra iligal na sugal hindi magiging madugo-Bato

TINIYAK ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na hindi magiging madugo ang magiging gera kontra iligal na sugal, hindi katulad ng kampanya kontra droga. Nagbabala naman si dela Rosa na hindi patatawarin ng mga pulis ang mga governor, mayor at iba pang lokal na opisyal na manlalaban sakaling mahuli dahil sa iligal na sugal. “Gigyerahin natin sila kung matigas ang ulo nila. Kasama sila kung haharangin nila ‘yung anti-llegal gambling campaign,” sabi ni dela Rosa. Tiniyak ni dela Rosa na walang mga pagpatay na mangyayari na nasa matinong pag-iisip naman ang mga sangkop sa iligal na sugal, hindi kagaya ng mga nasa iligal na droga. “Hindi bloody kasi hindi naman sira-ulo ‘yung mga end players ng gambling, unlike sa drugs na wala sa tamang pag-iisip. Kaya nagkakaroon ng patayan dahil pumapatay nga sila kahit hindi sila threatened. Ito naman mga illegal gambling pera pera lang ito. Hindi ito kailangan magbuwis ng buhay,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

