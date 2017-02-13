Simbahan hindi takot kay Duterte-Archbishop Soc Villegas Bandera

SINABI ni Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop at Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Socrates Villegas na hindi natatakot ang Simbahan Katolika kay Pangulong Duterte sa harap ng patuloy na pagbanat nito sa mga obispo at mga pari.

Sa kanyang pagharap sa Meets Inquirer Multimedia, iginiit ni Villegas na natatakot lamang ang CBCP sa pagkakasala.

“We’re not. Don’t get me wrong. Im not picking a fight. We’re only afraid of sin,” dagdag ni Villegas.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng pananahimik ng Simbahan sa mga banat ni Duterte matapos naman niyang akusahan ng sangkot sa korupsyon, sexual abuse at iba pang kontrobersiya.

Sinagot din ni Villegas ang pahayag i Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre matapos naman niyang tawagin ang mga drug addict na ‘inhuman.’

“Then who decides who is human or not?,” tanong ni Villegas.

Samantala, nanawagan si Villegas ng conscience vote sa mga mambabatas kaugnay ng isinusulong na pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan.

Idinagdag ni Villegas na nakakatiyak niyang hindi lulusot ang panukala sakaling papabayaaan ang mga mambabatas na magdesisyon ng malaya.

Nakatakda namang magsagawa ng magkilos ang Simbahan sa Sabado, Pebrero 18 para igiit ang kahalagahan ng buhay.

“Layunin ng walk for life na iikot papuntang Luneta hanggang Manila Hotel na ipakita ang halaga ng buhay,” sabi ni Villegas.

Niliwanag naman ni Villegas na hindi CBCP ang pasimuno ng pagkilos, kundi inendorso lamang nila ito.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Villegas na bukas naman ang Simbahan sa pakikipagdayalogo sa Malacanang.

Aniya, may itinalaga nang mga obispo para siyang makipag-ugnayan sa mga opisyal ni Duterte hinggil sa isinusulong na dayalogo.

Hindi naman pinangalanan ni Villegas ang mga obispo na makikipag-ugnayan sa Palasyo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.