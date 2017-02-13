Kahon nagresulta sa box scare sa Tacloban City Inquirer

NAGPANIC ang mga tao matapos matagpuan ang isang kahina-hinalaang kahon na inakalang bomba ang laman sa Tacloban City kaninang umaga.

Natagpuan ang kahon, na naglalaman ng isang cell phone at may nakadugtong na speaker, sa loob ng tent ng pulis sa kahabaan ng ng Rizal st., isa sa pinakaabalang kalye sa lungsod.

Sinabi ni Chief Inspector Rudy Conejo, Jr., police chief ng Tacloban police station II, na tumawag ang isa sa mga nakatalagang pulis sa kanilang istasyon ganap na alas-6 ng gabi, kung saan sinabi nito posibleng bomba ang laman nito.

Idinagdag ng pulis na agad siyang tumawag sa Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas (PRO-8) na nakabase sa Palo at hiniling sa explosives and ordnance and disposal (EOD) na suriin ang kahaon.

“The team used a device to ignite the suspicious item. (It was) later discovered to only contain a mobile phone with a speaker,” sabi ni Conejo.

