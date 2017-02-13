Erich sa pamilya ni Daniel: Gusto n’yo kong magsalita, sige sasabihin ko na ang lahat! 

“THEY want me to speak up, I will. I will tell all!” Ito ang matapang na sagot ni Erich Gonzales sa mahabang komento ng kapatid ni Daniel Matsunaga sa Instagram na si Vanessa.

Tila nagbabanta ang Kapamilya actress sa kanyang pahayag na ipinadala niya sa ABS-CBN kahapon bilang tugon sa mga sinabi ni Vanessa na may kinalaman nga sa paghihiwalay nila ni Daniel, partikular na sa isyu ng pera.

Ayon kay Vanessa, sinabihan sila ng Brazilian-Japanese actor na huwag nang magsalita, “But the truth is I can’t keep quiet when people are invading my privacy asking us if we owe you money and saying that you were spending on us.”

“I know you answered the interview with the best of your ability, I understand it’s hard to answer too many questions but I honestly wish you had addressed the money issue.

“Remember, you were with us for two years, you were included in every family plan, trips, weddings. We took care of you and your family and took in consideration your preferences and watched over you. I’m not here to measure what we did for each other because this is love and it comes with it naturally. All I’m saying is I’m very sad to see people defaming not only you and my brother but also my mom and family.

“We all love you to the best of our abilities and with all our hearts. It’s your choice to unfollow us, delete your photos, some people move on that way, ‘out of sight out of mind,’ others would like to treasure the memories, whatever works best right? Whatever it is we respect that and chose to give you your privacy.

“I’m asking you to please address this issue, people are calling us users, but you know best and you know the truth. I’m counting on your integrity, dignity and your love for our Lord Jesus,” mahabang litanya ni Vanessa.

Ayon naman sa ipinadalang mensahe ni Erich sa ABS-CBN, hangga’t maaari ay ayaw na niyang magdetalye tungkol sa break-up nila ni Daniel, “Gusto ko na po sana manahimik na lang at mag-move on na pero sila ‘yung comment ng comment sa social media. Social media is not the proper venue. I turned off the comment section of my Instagram account kasi pagpipiyestahan lang ng mga tao, lalong hahaba at hindi matatapos.”

Pahayag pa ng dalaga, “Hindi ako mayaman, Vanessa. Tama ka; mahirap lang ako, hindi ako kasing yaman ng napangasawa mo. Pero sa mundong ito, ang realidad, hindi lang mayayaman ang nate-take advantage. Mas maraming mahirap ang napapagsamantalahan,” anang aktres.

Dito na nga sinabi ni Erich na ibabandera niya ang katotohanan kung talagang gusto ng pamilya ni Daniel na ipagsigawan niya sa publiko ang lahat-lahat.