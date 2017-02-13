P1 kada kWh dagdag singil ng Meralco epektibo ngayong buwan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tataas ng P0.9157 kada kilowatt ang singil ng Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan.

Ayon sa Meralco tumaas ng P0.6212 kada kWh ang generation charge; at P0.1494 kada kWh ang transmission charge. Ang buwis ay tumaas din ng P0.0887 kada kWh at P0.0564 naman ang iba pang singilin.

Hindi naman nagbago ang distribution charge na napupunta sa Meralco.

Tataas ng P184 ang singil sa kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh kada buwan.

“Coming from a 7-year low electricity rates, may P0.9157/kWh increase this Feb,” saad ng advisory ng Meralco.

Nangangahulugan na ang singil sa bawat kiloWatt hour ay P9.

Inaasahan na masusundan ang pagtaas na ito kapag huminto ang operasyon ng Malampaya na pinanggagalingan ng murang produktong petrolyo na ginagamit ng mga planta ng kuryente.

