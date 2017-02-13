DOTr tiniyak na walang fare hike para sa MRT-LRT common station INQUIRER.net

TINIYAK ng isang opisyal ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na hindi papasanin ng mga pasahero ang P2.8 bilyong halaga ng MRT-LRT common station sa Quezon City,

Sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on public services at Senate committee on public workers, sinabi ni DOTr Assistant Secretary Leaf Quiambao na hindi gagalaw ang pamasahe sa MRT at LRT sa kabila ng gagastusin para sa common station. “Yung common station po nating ito wala po itong epekto sa fares. There will be no concomitant increase fares,” sabi ni Quiambao matapos ang tanon ni Sen. Grace Poe. Idinagdag ni Quiambao na wala ring epekto ang itinata-yong MRT-7 sa halaga ng pamasahe sa MRT. “Wala rin pong effect sa fare sa MRT, sa ating future MRT-7 at ito pong common station. Totally separate yung pong fare mechanism ng MRT 7 at ito pong common station,” dagda g ni Quiambao.

Isinulong ni Poe ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng itatayong common station na naglalayong pagdugtungin ang LRT1, MRT 3 at ang itatayong MRT Line 7.

“Walang sneaky ha na bigla na lang kasi may mga ganito, ganyan, yun pala pinapasok nyo na yung cost dyan,” sabi i Poe.

Ito’y sa harap na rin ng memorandum of agreement (MOA) na pinirmahan noong Enero 18 hinggil sa pagpapatayon ng common station na magsisimula sa huling bahagi ng taon at matatapos sa Abril 2019.

