De Lima: Duterte bahagi ng kuntsabahan na ako ay arestuhin, ipakulong

INAKUSAHAN ni Sen. Leila de Lima si Pangulong Duterte na umano’y bahagi ng pagkilos para siya arestuhin at ipakulong kaugnay ng kanya umanong pagkakasangkot sa iligal na droga.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na kasama sa plano na sampahan siya ng kaso sa mga regular na korte imbes na ihain ang mga kaso sa Office of the Ombudsman, na siyang nakakasakop sa kanya dahil ang alegasyon ay nangyari umano nang siya ay kalihim pa ng Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Bakit ho? Kasi yun ho ang utos ng Pangulo na dapat maaresto kaagad ako dahil mas madali ho sigurong makakuha ng arrest warrant sa regular courts ,” idinagdag ni de Lima.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng paglutang ng ulat na nakatakdang arestuhin si de Lima anumang oras. “Kasi kung dadaan pa sa Ombudsman, yung Ombudsman na man po would do its own independent fact-finding dyan sa mga alegasyon na yan and will do its own preliminary investigation at hindi nito basta basta ia-adopt ang mga findings ng mga DOJ (Department of Justice) pero sa regular courts posible po na makakuha sila kaagad ng arrest warrant,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Sinabi pa ni de Lima na inihahanda na niya ang sarili sa posibleng pinakamatinding pangyayari sa pagsasabing desiido si Duterte na siya ay ipakulong.

“Katuparan lang po yang ng matagal nang inuutos ng Pangulo. Di ho ba ilang beses na ho na nyang sinasabi na he wants me locked up in jail to suffer the fate of the former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo?” ayon pa kay de Lima.

“Matagal na ho akong pina project ng mga yan (They have long been projecting me)…” sabi pa ni de Lima.

Inakusahan ni de Lima ang kampo ni Arroyo at mga senador na kinasukahan ng plunder dahil sa pork barrel scam, na siyang nasa likod ng pagtatangkang idiniin siya sa iligal na droga.

