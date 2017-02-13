Hugot…mula sa heart

IT’S the time of the year na naman kung saan lahat ay tila obsess sa paghahanap ng “the one” o di kaya ay humuhugot nang todo-todo dahil wala pa silang “forever.”

Ano man ang trip mo, hindi na maipagkakailang love is in the air lalo pa’t nagkalat na ang mga dekorasyong puso sa mga malls, pasyalan at sa loob ng tren.

Sinakop na rin ng #FebIBIG ang social media–mula sa mga trending na hugot or kilig na mga post hanggang sa mga viral videos.

Isa sa mga pinakamasasayang gawin ngayong Love Month ay manood ng pelikula na may temang love story.

Narito naman ang ilan sa mga movie lines na talagang kumurot, nagpakilig o nagpa- awwww sa atin.

“Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me… it brought me to you … You must do me this honor, Rose. Promise me you’ll survive. That you won’t give up, no matter what happens, no matter how hopeless. Promise me now, Rose, and never let go of that promise.” —Jack, Titanic, 1997

“After all… I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” —Anna, Notting Hill, 1999

“It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together … and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home. .. only to no home I’d ever known … I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew. It was like … magic.” —Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

“Life is not the amount of breaths you take, it’s the moments that take your breath away.” —Hitch, 2005

“Jamie saved my life. She taught me everything. About life, hope and the long journey ahead. I’ll always miss her. But our love is like the wind. I can’t see it, but I can feel it.” —A Walk To Remember, 2002

“You erased me from your memories because you thought you were holding me back from having a full and happy life. But you made a mistake. Being with you is the only way I could have a full and happy life. You’re the girl of my dreams… and apparently, I’m the man of yours.” —Fifty First Dates, 2004

“It’s official. I’m in love with Summer. I love her smile. I love her hair. I love her knees. I love how she licks her lips before she talks. I love her heart-shaped birthmark on her neck. I love it when she sleeps.” —500 Days of Summer, 2009

“Pag mahal mo, mahal mo! wala ng kasi kasi, wala ng pero pero, kasi mahal mo eh!” —A Very Special Love, 2008

“Champion ka talaga eh! taas ang kamay ko sa’yo. nagkakagusto na nga ko sa iyo eh! mahal na nga kita sa palagay ko, Maging Sino Ka Man!” —Maging Sino Ka Man, 1991

“Kasi ‘yung ganyang kalaking pagmamahal, ganyang overwhelming love, imposibleng walang pupuntahan eh. May mababalik sayong pagmamahal. Not necessarily sa taong pinagbigyan mo, pero sigurado ako, mababalik ‘yan sa’yo.” —That Thing Called Tadhana, 2014

“Kahit hindi okay magiging okay kasi nandiyan ka pa din eh” —Must Be Love, 2013

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry kung nasaktan kita, at kung nasasaktan pa rin kita, I’m sorry kung hindi ko natupad lahat ng mga pangako ko…. I can’t change the past two years, and take away all the pain that i’ve cost you, but if you will let me, i will spend the rest of my life making it up to you…” —Miss You Like Crazy, 2010

“Mahal mo ba ako dahil kailangan mo ako? O kailangan mo ako kaya mahal mo ako?” —Milan 2004

“Alam mo, pagmahal mo ang isang tao, tanggap mo lahat sa kanya. And because of that, you will never be disappointed.” —She’s The One, 2013