‘Nakaka-shock ang pagkamatay ni Pepsi Herrera!’

Na-shock talaga kami nang mabalitaan naming pumanaw na ang isa sa mga kaibigan naming designers sa showbiz na si Pepsi Herrera due to cardiac arrest.

Talagang hindi kami makapaniwala na wala na siya dahil kailan lang ay katsika pa namin siya bago pa man mag-birthday ang kaibigang Edwin Tan (last Feb. 9) na kasosyo niya sa negosyo.

Marami silang mga sikat na kliyente from showbiz and out of the business kabilang na sina Kim Chiu, Kris Aquino, Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia, Xian Lim at marami pang iba.

Ilang beses din namin silang nakatrabaho sa Bicol beauty pageants at nakasama rin bilang judge sa mga ito. May mga damit silang ginawa para sa akin na paborito kong gamitin sa mga espesyal na okasyon,

kasama na ang bonggang barong na bihira kong magamit.

Hay, ang buhay talaga. Medyo sunod-sunod na naman sa aking mga kaibigan at kakilala ang

pumapanaw sa pagpasok pa lang ng 2017.

Nakakalungkot, nakakapraning at nakakabigla. But still, lesson learned, is to be always in good health at tanggalin ang stress sa buhay.

I know, masaya na si Pepsi kung saan man siya naroon. He is such a big loss in the fashion industry.

Napaka-talented na tao, pero ang sobra kong mami-miss ay ang madalas niyang pagpapabati ng kanyang mga kapamilya sa aming DZMM program.

Rest in Peace Pepsi. And to our friend Edwin, stay healthy and calm. Marami kaming mga kaibigan ninyo!