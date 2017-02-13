Daniel nakiusap: Huwag n’yo naman akong husgahan sa pera! By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NAKIKIUSAP si Daniel Matsunaga sa mga tao na huwag naman siyang husgahan agad lalo na sa chika tungkol sa pera, na siya raw tunay na dahilan ng hiwalayan nila ni Erich Gonzales. Sey ng hunk actor, kung anuman daw ang meron siya ngayon ay produkto iyon ng kanyang pagsisikap at wala siyang ginamit na sinuman para magkapera. Halatang masakit sa binata ang pangyayari lalo pa’t mukhang ‘yun nga ang pinaniniwalaan ng marami. Pero hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring sinasabi si Daniel kung ano ba talaga ang tunay na dahilan ng break-up nila ni Erich. Kapwa na rin nila idinenay na may third party involved. So, ano pa nga ba ang posibleng rason kung hindi pera? Nagkasawaan? Nasakal? Nauntog? Nawalan ng gana sa isa’t isa? Pero bilang isang gentleman, never daw buburahin ni Daniel sa kanyang mga social media account ang pictures nila ni Erich.

