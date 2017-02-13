Coco pinagpapala dahil sa pagmamahal sa matatanda

MAY maagang pre-Valentine gift si Coco Martin.

As posted by Eric John Salut on his Facebook account, “Television King @mr.cocomartin spent his morning today with the elderlies of Graces Home for The Aged. An early Valentine’s treat for the abandoned elderlies. Bless, bless your good heart, Coco.”

There is so much to be joyful as Coco recently received another accolade, “ACTOR OF THE YEAR for TELEVISION for #FPJsAngProbinsyano in the GAWAD BEDISTA AWARDS! We’re so proud of you! @dreamscapeph.”

Kaya pinagpapala itong si Coco ay dahil marunong siyang mag-share ng kanyang blessing. No wonder, number one at Undisputed Primetime King siya ng Dos.