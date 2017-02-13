Quantcast

Heart kumikita ng milyun-milyon sa pagpipinta ng branded bag

SI Heart Evangelista ang artistang masasabing multi-faceted.
She can paint at isa iyon sa pinagkakakitaan niya nang malaki.
Hindi ba’t she made Hermes bags her canvass at pawang celebrity and big time personalities ang kanyang clients. Imagine, when she paints your Hermes bag ay tumataginting na P90,000 per bag ang kanyang fee.
In her last exhibit where she painted the Hermes bags of some celebrities, the collection totalled 45 bags. Now, do the Math. Meaning, milyones ang kinikita niya rito.
Also, Heart paints on big canvasses and her recent work was bought by the son of mall honcho Henry
Sy.
“‘In full bloom’ a very special painting close to my heart now belongs to Mr. Hans Sy. Truly an honor,” caption ni Heart sa kanyang Instagram photo.
Incidentally, nagtaka lang kami kung bakit tinanggap ni Heart ang maging part ng remake ng Mulawin. Siguro ay maganda ang role at malaki naman ang kanyang exposure.

