Beking comedian inabuso ang kabaitan ng kilalang fashion designer; lalakero na, nagbibisyo pa By Cristy Fermin Bandera

HANGGANG ngayon ay hindi makapagpakita sa isang kilalang designer ang isang becking sayang na sayang dahil papunta na sa pagkatupad ng kanyang mga pangarap pero naudlot pa dahil sa kawalan niya ng disiplina. Magaling ang becki, hindi lang siya magaling sa pagkokomedya, panalo rin ang kanyang boses. Napakaganda na sanang kumbinasyon na sinira pa niya nang dahil lang sa pagbibisyo. Nakitira ang nasabing becki sa bahay ng pamosong designer, libre ang lahat, dahil nakuha niya ang loob ng designer at ng mga kaibigan nito nang mapanood siya sa isang comedy bar. Kuwento ng aming source, “Kinaibigan niya ang designer, alam niya kasi na puwede siyang manalo sa friendship na ino-offer niya. Alam niya na may makukuha siyang pabor kapag naging ka-close niya ang becki ring designer. “’Yun na! Nagtagumpay ang bakla, pumayag ang designer na patirahin siya sa bahay, wala siyang rent, basta libre ang lahat! Paano nga, nagdrama ang becki na siya kuno ang inaasahan ng family nila sa probinsiya at kung anu-ano pang mga kaechosang dahilan! “Okey naman siya nu’ng una, pinasasaya niya ang becki kapag nagkukuwentuhan sila sa housing authority ng kung tawagin pa niya, e, mother! “Kaso, nu’ng magtagal-tagal na, e, nagkakaproblema na ang mga kasambahay ng designer, bukod sa nagdadala na siya ng lalaki sa balaysung, e, umuuwi pa siya nang dis-oras, marami siyang binubulabog sa bahay! “Nu’ng minsang payuhan siya ng designer na huwag magdadala ng kahit sino sa bahay niya, e, nagmarakulyo pa ang hitad, parang galit pa siya! Hanggang sa naulit na naman ang kalokohan niya ng pagdadala ng lalaking nu’n pa lang naman niya nakilala sa bahay ng designer. “Tapos ang career ng becki! Nag-iwan pa siya ng kautangan sa mga sastre ng designer, kasi nga, may bisyo siya! Bukod sa kasusugal, e, singhot pa siya nang singhot ng kung anong nakasisira sa career niya. “Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, nakakahiya man, e, katunog ng name ng becking ito ang echas. ‘Yun lang!” pagtatapos ng aming source.

