Dingdong, Marian may kasunduan sa pag-aalaga kay Baby Zia By Ervin Santiago

MAY usapan na sina Dingdong Dantes at Marian Rivera sa pag-aalaga sa kanilang anak na si Maria Leticia o Baby Zia. Malapit nang bumalik sa primetime teleserye ang Kapuso Primetime Queen na si Marian habang matatapos na ang GMA Telebabad series ni Dingdong na Alyas Robin Hood. “Hangga’t maaari, usapan namin kasi na ayaw namin na walang magulang na maiiwan kay Zia. So, ngayong patapos na kami, last two weeks na kami, siya naman ang papalit.” Sa presscon ng bagong show ni Dong sa GMA 7, ang crime docu-drama na Case Solved na magsisimula sa Feb. 18 after Eat Bulaga, sinabi nitong walang isyu sa kanya ang pagbabalik ni Marian sa paggawa ng teleserye. “Sobrang excited na si Yan Yan. Kasi noong nagbubuntis pa lang siya, naalala niyo yung show niya, yung Rich Man’s Daughter? Siyempre, nabitin siya du’n. Sobrang kating-kati at eager na eager na siyang umarte,” pahayag ng Kapuso Primetime King. Kung matatandaan, si Marian sana ang magiging katambal ni Glaiza de Castro sa The Rich Man’s Daughter noong 2015 ngunit pinalitan nga siya ni Rhian Ramos dahil bigla siyang nabuntis. Kung may agreement na ang mag-asawa na hindi sila sabay na tatanggap ng teleserye, ibig sabihin matatagalan pa bago sila mapanood ng DongYan fans na magkasama sa isang serye? “Parang hindi pa. Medyo inaayos pa namin.” Ang last teleserye nina Dingdong at Marian ay ang My Beloved na ipinalabas pa noong 2012. Sey ng aktot, hangga’t maaari ay mas mahabang panahon ang ilaan nila para kay Baby Zia, “Totoo yung sinasabi na huwag mong pakawalan yung nandoon ka. So, dapat, ma-witness mo lahat ng development. Ang dami! Nakakatuwa, kasi, nakikita mo ang lahat ng kakulitan, paano siya mag-mature.” Matutuloy na ba ang balak nila ni Marian na pumunta ng Spain para ma-meet na ni Baby Zia ang kanyang lolo (tatay ni Yan Yan)? “Wala na rin oras, e, pagkatapos ko, meron na agad Case Solved. Tapos siya, meron na rin siya.” “Baka sa ibang buwan. Pero hindi ngayong February o March,” dagdag pa ni Dingdong.

