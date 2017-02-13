Janine kinakatok ng Meralco pag di nakakabayad ng kuryente By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAPATUNAYAN ng Kapuso TV host-actress na si Janine Gutierrez na mahirap palang mag-isa at maging independent sa buhay. Ito ang inamin ng dalaga sa presscon ng public affairs program ng GMA News TV na Day Off, siya at ang Kapuso heartthrob na si Ken Chan ang mga bagong host nito. Kuwento ni Janine, patuloy pa rin siyang nag-a-adjust bilang independent woman, siya lang ang mag- isang nakatira sa kanyang room unit sa Greenhills, San Juan. “Mahirap. Kailangan pala talagang maging responsible ka. One time nga, kinakatok ako ng Meralco kasi nakalimutan ko palang magbayad ng kuryente. Sabi ko, ‘Huwag po.’ Ha-hahaha!” At alam n’yo bang wala ring kasambahay ang anak nina Lotlot de Leon at Ramon Christopher, “Kasi gusto ko talaga mag-isa para mapilitan akong matutong magluto. Ang tigas na nga ng kamay ko sa mga gawaing bahay. Ha-hahaha!” “Pero kung kailangan ko ng tulong, yung mga yaya sa bahay namin sa Fairview,” aniya pa. Bukod sa Day Off na napapanood tuwing Sabado, 6:15 p.m. sa GMA News TV, malapit na ring magsimula sa GMA 7 ang bagong teleserye ni Janine, ang Legally Blind kung saan makakasama niya sina Mikael Daez, Lauren Young, Rodjun Cruz, Marc Abaya, Chanda Romero, Therese Malvar, Lucho Ayala, Ashley Rivera at Camille Torres.

