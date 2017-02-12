Quantcast

Kris nagsisisi na sa maling desisyon sa buhay: Hindi po ito ang ipinagdasal ko!

KRIS AQUINO

AYAW paawat ni Kris Aquino sa pagiging businesswoman.

She recently re-opened a branch of Mang Inasal. Ang nakakaloka, franchise holder na pala siya nito.
“Re-opening of @iammanginasal in 960 AURORA BOULEVARD, Bagumbuhay, Quezon City. Across St. Joseph Church. @therealangellocsin & @mr.cocomartin franchise holder nyo na ko,” say ni Kris sa caption ng kanyang photo.
May basher na nag-comment, “Ay naku ang mag nanakaw ng kaban ng bayan.”
“Galing yan sa pagsisikap Nya at sa mabuting paraan. God will bless you more. Good mother and good Samaritan,” one fan of Kris defended.
Samantala, sa isang caption ng isang photo niya, inamin ni Kris na she didn’t foresee the life that she’s having now.
“The kids & I are leaving tomorrow (they chose where I’ll spend my birthday). These arrived to greet me in advance…won’t lie to all of you, my life recently hasn’t been what I expected or prayed for – but holding on to my faith. Thank You to friends who just want to see me smiling again,” say niya sa caption.
That said, we felt na nagsisisi na si Kris sa maling decision na ginawa niya sa kanyang career.

