Young actress kinakawawa ng kontrabida at epal na nanay By Cristy Fermin

LUKANG-LUKA na ang marami sa ina ng isang young actress na sa kawalan na yata ng magawa ay kung anu-anong isyu ang tinututukan. Nagpapaka-stage mother ang nanay ng batang aktres. Dati nang hindi maintindihan ng mga katrabaho ng kanyang anak ang babae, maraming isyu sa pagitan nilang mag-ina, kontrabida sa buhay ng young actress ang sarili niyang nanay. At hindi ‘yun sa serye lang, sa totoong buhay ang kanilang labanan, mahirap kasi kunong ispilengin ang ugali ng ina ng batang aktres. Kuwento ng aming source, “Nakakaloka siya! Palagi niyang pinepersonal ang anak niya! May mga times na dumarating sa set ang anak niya na mugtung-mugto ang mata, kagagaling lang sa matinding pag-cry! “Paano, hindi ipinagamit ng mommy niya ang service niyang sasakyan, nagkaroon sila ng pagtatalo, kaya pati ang PA niya, e, hindi pinasama sa work place niya ng nanay niya! “Artista rin naman siya, pero bakit parang hindi niya naiintindihan ang work ng anak niya? Sobrang higpit niya, pinanghihimasukan niya ang lahat, kaya ayun, pati ang trabaho ng anak niya, e, naaapektuhan na tuloy!” inis na kuwento ng aming impormante. Ang naharap naman ng nanay na ito ay ang young actor na kuno-kuno’y nanggagamit lang sa kanyang anak. Tanong ng marami, kagamit-gamit na ba ang young actress? “Tuloy, pati ang anak niya, e, naba-bash dahil sa mga pinagsasasabi niya! Bumabalandra tuloy sa bata ang mga ikinakatsang niya! Nakakaawa naman ang anak niya na wala namang kinalaman sa mga ikinukuda niya! “Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, ibiyahe n’yo na nga ang babaeng ‘yan! Itapon n’yo siya sa Saigon!” naiinis pa ring patutsada ng aming source.

