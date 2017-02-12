2 gwapong hunk actor sa foodchain tv ad biglang-sikat By Ervin Santiago Bandera

BIGLANG-SIKAT ang dalawang commercial model na napapanood sa Jollibee TV ad (para ngayong Valentine season) na patuloy na nagba-viral ngayon sa internet/social media. Ito ‘yung hugot story tungkol sa isang guy na pasikretong nagmamahal sa kanyang bestfriend na babae na nagpakasal sa ibang lalaki. Inakala ng lahat ng nakapanood ng nasabing commercial na sila na ang magkakatuluyan pero hindi pala. Kahit nga kami ay na-shock sa twist ng kanilang “love story”. Ha-hahaha! Para sa lahat ng mga girls at beki na interesado sa dalawang gwapong hunk na bumibida sa nasabing commercial, yung gumanap na “bestfriend” ay si MJ Tam, na isa ring bodybuilder. Mabilis ding kumalat ang mga photo niya na kuha sa mga sinalihan niyang bodybuilding competition. Lagi ring laman ng gym ang binata at base sa mga nakita naming litrato niya sa Instagram, mahilig din siya sa outdoor sports. Ang gumanap namang “groom” sa nasabing TV ad ay si Matthias Rhoads, na matagal na ring ramp and commercial model. Nangangarap din ang binata na maging artista. At dahil sa kasikatang tinatamasa ngayon ni Matthias, posibleng matupad na ang matagal na niyang dream na maging aktor. Actually, kung pamilyar kayo sa musical parody ng “Fifty Shades of Grey” na “50 Shades Manila” na ipinalabas last year sa RCBC Plaza, napanood siya roon bilang isa sa cast members. Ibig sabihin, talagang umaakting na si Matthias kaya huwag na tayong magtaka kung isang araw ay mapanood na rin ang binata sa mga teleserye. Ang babae naman sa nasabing commercial na kinainggitan ngayon ng mga babae’t bading ay si Melissa Atadero. Sa nakita naman namin pictures sa kanyang IG account, mukhang mahilig itong mag-travel kasama ang isang guy na pinaniniwalaang boyfriend niya ngayon.

