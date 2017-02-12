Regine ‘sinasamba ng mga beki; di malilimutan sina Vice at Anton By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NANINIWALA ang nag-iisang Asia‘s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez na isa nga siyang certified na “babaeng bakla.” In fairness, mula noon hanggang ngayon ay talagang “sinasamba” siya ng mga beki, lalo na pagdating sa biritan. Isa siya sa mga itinuturing na pinakasikat na gay icon sa local showbiz. Paano ba nag-start ang pagsamba sa kanya ng mga bading? “Hindi ko rin alam. Ha-hahaha! Ang naka-discover, I think, yung mga bakla rin. Basta kapag nagku-concert ako, alam ko lang na maraming bakla, maraming nag-i-impersonate.” Ilan sa mga gay celebrities na talagang matatawag na ultimate fan ni Regine ay sina Vice Ganda at Anton Diva na parehong nag-i-impersonate sa kanya noong kasagsagan ng career ng mga ito sa comedy bars. Kuweto ng Songbird sa nakaraang presscon ng bago niyang weekly musical-comedy show sa GMA na Full House Tonight, “I went to Library to watch Anton Diva, I was very impressed. She sounded like me. Pati nuances ko. Bata pa siya nu’n, e. “Pati si Vice, bata silang pareho, kung saan-saan ko sila nakikita, nag-guest pa ako sa concert nila,” kuwento ni Regine. Saludo ang misis ni Ogie Alcasid sa talento at kasipagan ng mga mga beki pagdating sa trabaho, kaya naman puring-puri rin niya ang mga bading na co-stars niya sa Full House Tonight tulad nina Philip Lazaro, Kim Idol, Nar Cabico, Tammy Brown at Terry Gian (kasama rin ni Regine sa Sarap Diva every Saturday morning). “Basta ako, I’m happy working with these guys. And gusto ko kasi kapag nagtatrabaho ako, tawa lang ako nang tawa, di ba? Ayaw mo naman yung magtrabaho ka nang busangot ka palagi,” chika pa ng Songbird. Magsisimula na ang Full House Tonight sa Feb. 18 kung saan makakasama rin sina Solenn Heussaff, Joross Gamboa, Sarah Pagcaliwagan, Bianca Umali at Miguel Tanfelix.

