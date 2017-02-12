Inah pasok sa Enca, gaganap na anak nina Hagorn at Lilasari Bandera

HANDANG-HANDA na ang Kapuso actress na si Inah de Belen sa pagpasok niya sa GMA Telebabad fantasy-action series na Encantadia. Nang kumalat sa social media ang pagpasok ng anak nina Janice de Belen at John Estrada sa nasabing Kapuso serye ay maraming na-curious kung anong karakter ang gagampanan ng dalaga. Sa dami ng mga pasabog ng Encantadia nitong mga nakaraang linggo, ano kaya ang susunod na mangyayri sa pagpasok ni Inah sa serye bilang si Deshna, ang anak nina Hagorn (John Arcilla) at Lilasari (Diana Zubiri). Ayon sa young actress, ibang klaseng paghahanda ang kaniyang ginawa para sa pagpasok niya sa fantaserye ng GMA. Aniya, “When I found out, sabi ko, ‘My gosh, pinapanood ko lang ‘to before!’ Tapos ngayon, kasama na ako sa Encantadia. “Sa preparation, napansin ko kasi na medyo physical talaga ‘yung role ko so iba talaga ang training. Masasabi ko na ibang-iba siya sa Oh, My Mama!” kuwento ni Inah. Ang tanong lang ng mga Encantadiks – masama ba o mabuti ang magiging role ni Deshna sa buhay ng mga Sang’gre? Maghahasik din ba siya ng lagim at kaguluhan tulad ng kanyang mga magulang? ‘Yan ang dapat n’yong abangan sa Encantadia gabi-gabi after 24 Oras. .

