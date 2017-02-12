Jak Roberto maghahanap ng ka-V-date sa Navotas fishport Bandera

IBA’T-IBANG kuwentong pag-ibig ang ihahatid ng Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho sa Valentine’s Day special ng programa ngayong gabi. Wala pa man silang ka-date ngayong Araw ng mga Puso, suwerteng suwerte naman ang ilan sa mga prinsesa ng banyera sa Navotas Fish Port. Ito ay dahil sa sasabak sila sa isang dating game at ang mananalo ay makaka-date ang tinaguriang Pambansang Abs ng Pilipinas – si Jak Roberto! Viral naman ngayon sa social media ang ad ng isang fast food chain tungkol sa isang lalaking na-in love sa kanyang “bestfriend”. Pero sino nga ba ang “bestfriend” sa naturang commercial? Kamakailan din lang sa Wowowin, isang lalaki ang nagtapat ng kanyang pag-ibig sa bestfriend niya. Paano nga ba kung na-in love ka kay bes? Ilan lang ‘yan sa mga dapat abangan tonight sa Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, after Hay Bahay, sa GMA.

