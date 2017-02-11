Kris tinawag na abnormal ng netizen, PNoy, 2 anak dinamay

TINAWAG na “abnormal” si Kris Aquino ng isang basher.
“Ay naku kris kung ako magpitak ka ng bugok na itlog sa utak mo. Tutal abnormal ka namn gaya ng kapatid mo at anak mong mga abnormal…puro dasal dasal pang nalalamn ang TULO n kris na to. As if namn may itatago ka pa e ladlad nmn lahat ng baho ng buhay mo,” walang pakundangang say ng basher.
Hindi pinalampas ni Kris ang pambabastos sa kanya as she retorted, “@carlaren_0809 you must care about us so much to write 2 paragraphs about us. The problem is everything you accuse me of I never hid in fact I had the courage to acknowledge publicly, apologized for, and I made my peace w/ my Lord & Savior. Bash me more, every time you do- God’s justice is at work.”
“I don’t know you so malabong may atraso ako sa yo – if it’s my existence that bothers you – 1 perfect solution IGNORE ME,” dagdag pa niya.
Supalpal ang basher!!!
