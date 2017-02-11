Bashers kay Erich: Nakarma ka lang sa ginawa mo sa ex-bf mo!

MAY physical manifestations na break na talaga na sina Erich Gonzales at Daniel Matsunaga.

Nagpagupit ng buhok si Erich and her confirmation na break na sila ni Daniel is a given.

Fans were quite surprise about the break-up lalo pa’t ang sweet naman ng dalawa. They seem inseparable then.

But then, nauwi rin sa hiwalayan ang dalawa which prompted on fan to ask, “Bakit kaya mga babae pag nasaktan buhok pinagtitripan?”

“Sana nagpakalbo kana para solid, ang bait ni daniel, tapos na ang teleserye kaya taposin narin niya ang pag gamit kay Daniel, tapos boyfriend na naman niya ang maging ka partner niya,” say ng isa pang fan.

“Asan na un walang kamatayan nyong promise na habangbuhay kau magsasama…me paiyak iyak pa.

Hay naku erich ganyan din yung nangyari nung ex mo,” dagdag naman ng isa pang tagahanga.

Ang paniwala naman ng isang fan ay, “Nakarma na yan dahil hiniwalayan niya ung businessman ex bf dahil kay Daniel.”

‘Yung isa naman ay sinisi si Kris Aquino dahil siya ang nagreto kay Daniel para kay Erich.

“Haaay naku…nireto kc ni kris kay daniel. alam nman na may bf c erich. wag kc pumapatol sa reto lang. dapat un kau talagang dalawa nagkagustuhan. Kaya sana sa susunod dapat huwag nang magpapasulsol si Erich kahit kanino pagdating sa love!”