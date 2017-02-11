Payo kay Diego: Tama na ang dakdak, harapin mo ang tatay mo!

THERE seems to be a never-ending controversy between Diego Loyzaga and Cesar Montano.

Aware that he is being bashed dahil sa pambabastos niya sa kanyang ama sa social media, Diego posted this message on his Instagram account, “Fake people showing fake love to me.”

Sa comments section ng isang popular website ay marami ang kumampi kay Diego.

“Napuno na si Diego, yeah you need to respect your father but respect begets respect, alam na kung ano si Cesar. Ang dami nang issue nya sa pamilya.”

“Honor your father pa rin kahit yung ginagawa nya ikamamatay mo? And besides, He is in deep pain.

Im sure yung iba sa inyo dito gumawa ng mas matindi at mas iskandaloso nung nasaktan kayo. Im with Diego on this.”

“Grabe sya!! I thought at first ok pa but den now over over ka na ha diego. Almost or sumosobra ka na oo super sakit non but den why kailangan may ganun jusko sya!!! Try to talk to ur father kya or confront him para makapag usap kyong dalawa lang.

“Tell him infront of his face yung hurt na ginawa nya or whatsoever un di ba? Hndi ung social media ka lng nagpapatutsada harapin mo! Hay nako stand up like a man, face ur own father yun yun!” say naman ng isang maka-Cesar.

Agad-agad naman itong sinagot ng fan ni Diego and said, “Para sa mga holier than thou bashers ni Diego pwede ba mag self reflect muna kayo bago kayo mag quote ng ten commandments.

“Masyado kayong self entitled porke literal ang take nyo sa honor thy father. Why not try and be a good parent and role model to your kids first before you expect them to return the favour. Nakakahiya kayo.”