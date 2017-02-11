Ai Ai nagluluksa sa pagkamatay ng kaibigang pari By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGLULUKSA ngayon si Ai Ai delas Alas sa pagkamatay ng kaibigang pari na si Father Erick Santos. Twenty three years na niyang kaibigan ang pari na saksi sa maganda at pangit na nangyari sa kanyang buhay, pamilya at career. Namatay na si Father Erick nu’ng isang araw na matagal nang may dinadamdam na sakit. Pero kahit may sakit na noon, hindi pa rin nawawala ang pagiging kalog at masayahin ng kaibigan. Isa si Father Erick sa mga paring tinutulungan ng Comedy Queen. Nalulungkot din si Ai Ai dahil hindi na masasaksihan ng kaibigan ang pagpapakasal niya. Isa kasi si Father sa nagrekomenda sa kanyang magkaroon ng Papal Award. Sinunod rin niya ang payo nitong mag-abstain sa sex hanggang hindi pa sila ikinakasal ng boyfriend na si Gerald Sibayan. Nakaburol ang mga labi ni Father Erick sa St. Peter’s Chapel sa 5th Avenue along C3 Caloocan City.

