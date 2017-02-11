Heart lilipad din sa ‘Mulawin Versus Ravena’ ng GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

BACK to her other love si Heart Evangelista, ang pagpipinta, habang hindi pa nagsisimula sa bago niyang TV series. Ipinagmalaki ni Heart sa kanyang Instagram account na ang painting niyang “In full bloom” na malapit sa puso niya ay napunta na kay Mr. Hans Sy kaya naman honored siya na sa kilalang negosyante napunta ang kanyang art work. Pero sa isang post ng Kapuso actress, maraming naintriga sa tweet niyang, “Ready to fly in 2017!” Hula ng marami, makakasama rin siya sa cast ng telefantasya ng Channel 7 na Mulawin Versus Ravena.

