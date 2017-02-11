Alden, Maine magsu-shooting sa USA; may concert din para sa team abroad By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGKAROON ng reunion ang cast, staff and crew ng Alden Richards-Maine Mendoza movie na “Imagine You & Me” the other day. Present siyempre ang dalawang bida sa pelikula at director na si Mike Tuviera. Gaya ng announcement ng APT Entertainment boss na si Mr. Tony Tuviera, may pelikulang handog ang dalawa this year pero hindi isasali sa Metro Manila Film Festival this year.

Balitang sa Amerika naman ang location ng AlDub shoot, huh! At heto na ang kumakalat sa social media ngayon, magkakaroon ng show/concert sina Alden at Maine sa Los Angeles at New York City! Kasama nilang dalawa ang mga lola nila sa Kalyserye ng Eat Bulaga na sina Nidora (Wally Bayola), Tidora (Paolo Ballesteros) at Tinidora (Jose Manalo). May title na nga ang concert, “KS sa US (Kalye Serye sa US) na nagpatingkad ng kasikatan ng AlDub loveteam. April, 2017 ang schedule nito na siguradong itataon sa Holy Week ngayong Abril. Bakasyon din kasi ng Eat Bulaga sa panahong ito. Kaya naman mabubuhay ang dugo ng Team Abroad ng AlDub Nation kapag sure na sure na itong magaganap. Matagal na kasi nilang hiling sa APT at GMA Network na makitang magkasama sa isang show sa abroad sina Alden at Maine. Anyway, ngayong Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, humanda sa pagpapakilig na gagawin nina Alden at Meng sa Eat Bulaga kasabay ng airing ng full trailer ng primetime series nilang Destined To Be Yours.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.