Dayanara-Aga reunion movie matutuloy pa kaya?

AS of this writing ay wala pang petsa kung kailan ang balik ni 1993 Miss Universe Dayanara Torres sa Pilipinas dahil gusto nito pagbalik niya ay handa na ang pelikulang gagawin niya sa Star Cinema.
Inamin sa amin ng manager niyang si Angeli Pangilinan na inoperan si Yari ni Star Cinema managing direktor na si Malou Santos ng pelikula pero pag-uusapan pa kung sino ang kasama. Nabanggit din na magbibida ang former beauty queen sa isang episode ng Maalaala Mo Kaya.
Tinanong namin kung posible bang pagsamahin sina Dayanara at Aga Muhlach sa pelikula since big hit ang movie nila noong “Basta’t Kasama Kita”.
“Ha-hahaha! What do you think?” natawang sabi sa amin. “There was a lot of teasing when we had a meeting with ABS-CBN President (Carlo Katigbak). Everyone came and Gabby (Lopez) and Charo (Santos-Concio) made time to hug her and welcome her,” sabi pa ng misis ni Gary Valenciano.
Pero ayon naman kay Manay Ethel Ramos na manager ni Aga, “Wala namang offer, saka hindi naman ako ang magde-decide, si Aga pa rin.”
Anyway, in and out daw si Dayarana sa Pilipinas kung sakaling meron na siyang project sa bansa dahil, “She takes care of her sons, ages 16 and 13,” ani Ms. Angeli.
Samantala, kahapon bumalik ng Pilipinas si Aga kasama ang asawang si Charlene galing Amerika kung saan may inayos daw silang negosyo.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94