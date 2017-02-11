Dayanara-Aga reunion movie matutuloy pa kaya?

AS of this writing ay wala pang petsa kung kailan ang balik ni 1993 Miss Universe Dayanara Torres sa Pilipinas dahil gusto nito pagbalik niya ay handa na ang pelikulang gagawin niya sa Star Cinema.

Inamin sa amin ng manager niyang si Angeli Pangilinan na inoperan si Yari ni Star Cinema managing direktor na si Malou Santos ng pelikula pero pag-uusapan pa kung sino ang kasama. Nabanggit din na magbibida ang former beauty queen sa isang episode ng Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Tinanong namin kung posible bang pagsamahin sina Dayanara at Aga Muhlach sa pelikula since big hit ang movie nila noong “Basta’t Kasama Kita”.

“Ha-hahaha! What do you think?” natawang sabi sa amin. “There was a lot of teasing when we had a meeting with ABS-CBN President (Carlo Katigbak). Everyone came and Gabby (Lopez) and Charo (Santos-Concio) made time to hug her and welcome her,” sabi pa ng misis ni Gary Valenciano.

Pero ayon naman kay Manay Ethel Ramos na manager ni Aga, “Wala namang offer, saka hindi naman ako ang magde-decide, si Aga pa rin.”

Anyway, in and out daw si Dayarana sa Pilipinas kung sakaling meron na siyang project sa bansa dahil, “She takes care of her sons, ages 16 and 13,” ani Ms. Angeli.

Samantala, kahapon bumalik ng Pilipinas si Aga kasama ang asawang si Charlene galing Amerika kung saan may inayos daw silang negosyo.