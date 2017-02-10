P10-M naabo sa NPA attack sa Quezon By John Roson Bandera

Umabot sa P10 milyon ang halaga ng pinsala ang naitala matapos silaban ng mga kasapi ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang apat na heavy equipment sa San Francisco, Quezon, ayon sa mga awtoridad Biyernes. Sinilaban ng aabot sa 30 armado ang dalawang mixer, isang bulldozer, at dump truck ng Rapid Foremeost construction company sa Sitio Centro, Brgy. Casay, alas-10:30 ng gabi Miyerkules, ayon kay Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, direktor ng Quezon provincial police. Ang mga salarin ay pawang mga kasapi ng NPA, na pinamunuan ni Joseph Delos Santos alias “Ka Bingot,” sabi ni Armamento sa isang kalatas. Sa hiwalay na pahayag, sinabi naman ni Col. Lenard Agustin, commander ng 201st Brigade, na maaaring “extortion” o pangingikil ang motibo ng panununog. “They (NPA) extort money from different companies here in Quezon and once these companies do not give in to their demands or imposed revolutionary taxes, they conduct arson activities,” ani Agustin. Tinutugis na ng mga pulis at sundalo ang mga rebelde, na tumakas patungo sa bulubunduking bahagi ng San Francisco matapos ang insidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.